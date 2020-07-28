Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Narwhal Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,846.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,291.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

