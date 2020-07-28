Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,846.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,291.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

