Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,846.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,291.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
