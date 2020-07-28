WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,846.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,291.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

