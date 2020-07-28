Brightworth Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brightworth cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,280,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,846.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,291.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

