Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,846.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,291.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

