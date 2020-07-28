Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 54 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,280,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 38.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,846.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,291.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

