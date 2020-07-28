Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2,423.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $37,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 674,990 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 52,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

