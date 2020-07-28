KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $13.71 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 1,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,846.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,291.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

