Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,675,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Cigna by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cigna by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,123 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Cigna by 40.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after purchasing an additional 824,500 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

