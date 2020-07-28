First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 299,454 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Blackbaud worth $29,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after purchasing an additional 328,657 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,647,000 after purchasing an additional 173,687 shares during the period.

Blackbaud stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

