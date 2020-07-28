Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,846.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,291.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

