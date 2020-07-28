First Trust Advisors LP Invests $35.07 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,504,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,074,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BofA Securities cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

VIAC stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

