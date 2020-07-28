First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 57,926 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $30,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510 shares of company stock valued at $130,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.