Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,846.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,291.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

