First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,821 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Entegris worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Entegris by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 53.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. CL King boosted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

