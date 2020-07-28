Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.94 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,055.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,846.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,291.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

