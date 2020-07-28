$1.12 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of AVY opened at $115.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 291.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

