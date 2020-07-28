Strs Ohio Sells 6,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% during the first quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,967,000 after buying an additional 2,569,062 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,140 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 840,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 116.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,453,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 783,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of AU opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.