Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

