Strs Ohio Buys 114,061 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1,178.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,061 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Fortive by 31.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,849 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,589 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 24.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 53.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.