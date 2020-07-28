Strs Ohio Sells 1,681 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 159.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 87.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 76,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

