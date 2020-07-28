Strs Ohio Purchases 80,692 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Strs Ohio raised its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 695.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80,692 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

