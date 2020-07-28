Strs Ohio Buys 4,955 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

