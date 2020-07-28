Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,582 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

NYSE:IRM opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

