Strs Ohio Purchases 5,655 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.28% of Terreno Realty worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.