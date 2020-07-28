Strs Ohio Buys 30,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Strs Ohio grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.42% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

