United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 36,055.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Continental were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

