FDx Advisors Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 41.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $568,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.08.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System stock opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.