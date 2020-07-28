Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $124,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $20,373,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $21,416,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.09.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

