Strs Ohio Purchases 721,991 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 352.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,991 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.71% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,023,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after buying an additional 358,723 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,468,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

