Creative Planning Purchases 10,000 Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Creative Planning raised its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the fourth quarter worth $2,976,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

MNSB stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $113.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

In other Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) news, President Charles C. Brockett bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNSB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.