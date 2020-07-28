Creative Planning Acquires 270 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,854,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.95.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.