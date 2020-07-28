Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.