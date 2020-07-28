FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,514 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

