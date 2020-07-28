Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,507,000 after purchasing an additional 678,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,052,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $9,594,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,478,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Carter’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

CRI opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

