Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 95,399 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $379.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

