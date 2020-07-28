FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,508,000 after buying an additional 1,006,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,288,000 after buying an additional 856,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,009,000 after buying an additional 786,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 895,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after buying an additional 703,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

