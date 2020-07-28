Creative Planning Buys 235 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,551,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $25,449,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $180.70 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

