Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE:CARR opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.