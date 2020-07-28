Creative Planning Sells 2,145 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UL opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

