Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Welltower by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Welltower by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

