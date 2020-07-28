Creative Planning Acquires 13,280 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 52.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.59.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

