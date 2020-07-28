EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 314,049 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of EQT worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EQT by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 314,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 180.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 78,869 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of EQT opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $17.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

