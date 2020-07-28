Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,433,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. ValuEngine cut The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.65 million, a P/E ratio of -104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

