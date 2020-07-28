Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Baxter International stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,932 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

