Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $192.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.48 and a 200 day moving average of $148.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

