Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,734 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

