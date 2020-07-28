Creative Planning Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,069,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,513,000.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

