Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

