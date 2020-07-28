Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

WGO stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.